JEE Advanced 2021: Pay Registration Fee Till 4 PM Today, Admit Cards From September 25

JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards from September 25

JEE Advanced 2021 registration fee payment process ends today at 4 pm. Students who have registered for JEE Advanced can pay their application fee till 4 pm, today. IIT Kharagpur extended the application fee deadline and students can visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in to pay the fees. Registered students will be able to download their JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards from September 25.

Students will be required to pay Rs 2,800 as their JEE Advanced 2021 registration fees and female applicants, reserved category students and PwD category students will be required to submit Rs 1,400 as the application fee.

To access the fee payment window students will be required to login using their application number and password.

Successfully registered candidates can download the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card from September 25 through the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Students will be required to fill in their application number, date of birth and password to download their admit cards.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021: How To Download?

Go to the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'JEE Advanced admit card'

Candidates will be redirected to new login page

Enter the asked credentials like registration number, date of birth and registered phone number

After successful login. JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Students will be required to carry their JEE Advanced admit card along with a vali=d ID proof to the exam hall to get entry.

JEE Advanced 2921 will be organised by IIT Kharag[ur on October 3. JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted in two shifts; Paper 1 will begin from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.