JEE Advanced 2021 Paper 2 Analysis: Questions Were Lengthier Than Paper 1

JEE Advanced evening shift paper was lengthier than paper 1

The Joint Entrance Examination for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (JEE Advanced 2021) second paper concluded on Sunday evening and as per the students' reaction, the paper was "moderately tough". JEE Advanced 2021 paper 2 consisted of three subjects- each part had 19 questions and overall, there were 57 questions. As per the students' reaction shared by Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Centre Head, "The overall level of paper to be moderately tough and paper 2 was lengthy and tougher compared to Paper 1 held in the 1st Shift". Paper 2 had some "significant changes'' said Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academics Director (Engineering), Aakash Institute.

According to the review shared by the experts of FIITJEE and Akash, Paper 2 was tougher and lengthier than Paper 1.

JEE Advanced 2021 Paper Analysis By Akash Expert

Chemistry was easy to moderate and questions from Inorganic and Organic Chemistry had weightage. No direct questions were asked in Inorganic Chemistry like Paper-1.

The Physics section was moderate and there were more concept based questions which covered all chapters. The paper included "mixed concepts" questions which took more time.

Mathematics was moderately tough and there were more questions from Calculus and Coordinate Geometry. The paper consisted of lengthy calculations.

Paper-2 was Lengthy & Tougher compared to Paper-1 held in the 1st Shift.

JEE Advanced 2021 Paper Analysis By FIITJEE Expert

The Physics portion was considered easy to moderate by a majority section of students. The questions covered topics like mechanics, electrodynamics, modern physics among others.

The Chemistry section seemed tricky to some of the students and the paper covered every chapter. There were questions from physical chemistry, inorganic chemistry, organic chemistry, among clothes and students found this section moderate to difficult.

The Mathematics section was the toughest and was the largest of all subjects. There were questions from algebra, calculus and coordinate geometry.

All in all as per the students’ reaction shared by the Akash institute Mathematics was the toughest part followed by CHemistry and Physics was moderate.