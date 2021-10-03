JEE Advanced 2021 Paper 1 Analysis: “Moderate” Paper With “Slight Change”, Say Experts

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2021 paper analysis by Akash, FIITJEE experts (representational)

JEE Advanced paper analysis: The first paper of JEE Advanced 2021 was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. This year, in the first paper, 57 questions – 19 each from Physics, Chemistry and Maths – were asked for a total of 180 marks. Each subject had four sections – A, B, C, D. According to Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academics Director (Engineering), Akash Educational Services Limited, there was a “slight change” in the exam pattern this year. Last year, there were 54 questions in this paper. Students have found the Maths section to be relatively difficult, said Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida Centre Head.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences based on JEE Advanced Rank Check Now. Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12 score - Check List here

Both experts said overall, the paper was moderately difficult.

JEE Advanced 2021 Paper Analysis By Akash Expert

Most of the questions were asked from Physics, comparably less questions were from Chemistry and in case of Maths, “very few” questions were from Calculus and four from Probability, four from Matrices and Determinants, said Mr Sharma.

Maths was the toughest, followed by Chemistry and finally, Physics, as per Mr Sharma’s analysis.

JEE Advanced 2021 Paper Analysis By FIITJEE Expert

Each subject had four sections. Section 1 had four multiple-choice questions, with only one correct option. Students will be awarded 3 marks for correct answers, 0 for unattempted and -1 for incorrect answers.

Section 2 had six questions. The section contained three paragraphs and based on each paragraph, two numerical questions were asked and candidates had to answer them up to two decimal places. Students will be awarded two marks for each correct answer in this section and no marks will be deducted for incorrect answers.

Section 3 had six MCQs, with one or more correct options. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers and two marks will be awarded for incorrect answers. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

In this section, candidates will also get partial marks, if they answer a part of the question.

Partial Marks:

+3 If all the four options are correct but only three correct options are chosen.

+2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen.

+1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen.

“Chemistry was a balanced section with questions covering chapter of 11 and 12th class equally. In Inorganic Chemistry questions were directly from NCERT. In Physical Chemistry questions covered chapters of Titration, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics (Kinetic Theory Gases). In Organic Chemistry, questions mostly asked from Amines, Biomolecules, Oxygen-containing Compounds,” Mr Baltish said.

In Physics, questions were mostly from Class 11, the expert said. Some “tough questions” were asked from Current Electricity, Optics, Rotation and Modern Physics, he said.

Mathematics was “tricky and difficult as per students'', Mr Baltish said. Two questions were asked from Matrices and Determinants. “Students felt this section was the toughest with more weightage given to Class 11 chapters,” he added.