JEE Advanced 2021 Online Registration From September 13: Here's Application Process, Documents Required

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 online registration will begin on September 13. JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates. Earlier scheduled to start from today, September 11, the JEE Advanced online application will open on September 13. The JEE Advanced application process has been deferred in response to the delay in JEE main result date.

Considering the hardships the students have been facing during the last one and a half year due to Covid pandemic and the associated hassles of online classes, several changes have been made to the format of JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to Covid or associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.

JEE Advanced 2021: How To Apply

Go to the JEE Advanced 2021 official website - jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, register on the login window using JEE Main 2021 login id and password Students can make a new password for JEE Advanced through the given options Fill in the JEE Advanced 2021 application form with all asked details Upload the scanned documents as asked Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways Submit and save the application form for future use

Here is the list of documents a JEE Advanced applicant has to upload during the time of application in PDF formats.

JEE Main 2020, JEE Main 2021 Qualified Candidates

Class 10 Pass Certificate or Date of Birth Certificate Class 12 Marksheet Caste Certificate, if any PwD Certificate Scribe Request Letter, if required Request for compensatory time, for PwD students DS Certificate OCI/ PIO Card Gazette Notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate

Foreign Candidates Appearing For JEE Advanced, And Foreign Candidates Absent In JEE Advanced 2020