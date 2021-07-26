  • Home
Jee Advanced 2021 On October 3: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 9:16 pm IST

JEE Advanced 2021 date announced
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced today. The administering body Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has already released the information brochure for the engineering entrance exam on June 26. Candidates can check the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in for details on registration, application, eligibility and exam pattern.

Recommended: Know All About JEE Advanced- A Complete Guide. Click Here To Download Free E-Book. 

JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates. Earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, 2021, JEE Advanced was postponed in view of Covid.

Considering the hardships the students have been facing during the last one and a half year due to Covid pandemic and the associated hassles of online classes, several changes have been made to the format of JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to Covid or associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.

While releasing the JEE information brochure earlier, IIT Kharagpur said: “Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic-related circumstances in India, the date of JEE (Advanced) 2021 had earlier been postponed. A new date will be announced in due course.”

JEE Advanced date JEE Advanced 2021
