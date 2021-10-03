JEE Advanced 2021 exam day live updates

JEE Advanced 2021 live updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will begin today at 9 am. The first shift will continue till 12 pm and the second shift will begin at 2:30 pm. Paper analysis, students’ reactions will be made available at the end of each shift. Coaching centres will release memory-based JEE Advanced answer key once the exam is over but for the official answer key, students will have to wait for a few days.

Students will have to follow the reporting time and carry the documents required for JEE Advanced 2021, as mentioned on the admit card, to gain entry to the exam venue. They must follow all the Covid-related instructions, exam day guidelines announced by the exam conducting authorities.

