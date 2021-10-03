JEE Advanced 2021 Live: Exam Today; Check Reporting Time, Dress Code, Documents Required
JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted in 2 shifts and at the end of each shift, JEE Advanced paper analysis will be made available.
JEE Advanced 2021 live updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will begin today at 9 am. The first shift will continue till 12 pm and the second shift will begin at 2:30 pm. Paper analysis, students’ reactions will be made available at the end of each shift. Coaching centres will release memory-based JEE Advanced answer key once the exam is over but for the official answer key, students will have to wait for a few days.
Students will have to follow the reporting time and carry the documents required for JEE Advanced 2021, as mentioned on the admit card, to gain entry to the exam venue. They must follow all the Covid-related instructions, exam day guidelines announced by the exam conducting authorities.
Follow JEE Advanced 2021 live updates here.
JEE Advanced 2021: List Of Valid Photo IDs
Students can bring a photo ID card from the list given here:
- Aadhaar card
- School, college or institute ID
- Driving license
- Voter ID
- Passport
- PAN Card
- Notarized certificate with
photograph
without a valid photo ID, a candidate will not be allowed to appear for the examination.
Documents Required For JEE Advanced 2021
These are the documents required for JEE Advanced:
- A printout of the JEE Adcanced 2021 admit card.
- A valid, original photo ID card.
Timing Of JEE Advanced 2021
The entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.
JEE Advanced 2021 Date And Time
IIT Kharagpur will conduct JEE Advanced 2021 today, October 3, in two shifts. The first shift begins at 9 am and it will continue till 12 pm.