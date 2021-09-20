JEE Advanced 2021: Last Date To Submit Application Today

  • Home
JEE Advanced Application 2021: Students who have not yet applied for IIT JEE Advanced can apply online at jeeadv.ac.in. However, the fee payment window will continue till tomorrow, September 21, 8 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 20, 2021 12:16 pm IST

JEE Advanced 2021 application ends today
New Delhi:

The online application window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will close today, September 20, at 11:59 pm. Students who have not yet applied for IIT JEE Advanced can apply online at jeeadv.ac.in. However, the fee payment window will continue till tomorrow, September 21, 8 pm.

Recommended: Click Here To Download Free JEE Advanced Sample Papers and Previous year Question Papers.

For students with no valid OBC-NCL and EWS Certificates issued after April 1, 2021, can submit a declaration in place of the certificate and upload the original by October 2 in the online portal.

“If you do not possess a VALID OBC-NCL/EWS certificate issued after April 01, 2021, you may submit a declaration in place of the certificate. However, you MUST upload a VALID certificate (issued after April 1, 2021) by October 2, 2021, 17:00 IST in the online portal,” read a statement on the jeeadv.ac.in portal.

As a first, this year, IIT JEE Advanced administering body, has allowed the candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to Covid or associated reasons to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.

JEE Main 2021 result for the BTech/ BE paper was announced on September 15. The JEE Main 2021 cut-off for the General category students to become eligible for applying to IIT JEE Advanced is 87.8992241. JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 3.

JEE Advanced 2021: How To Apply

  1. Go to the JEE Advanced 2021 official website - jeeadv.ac.in
  2. Register and fill the JEE Advanced 2021 application form
  3. Upload the scanned documents
  4. Pay the JEE Advanced application fee online
  5. Submit and save the application form for future use
