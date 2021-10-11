JEE Advanced 2021: Last Date To Challenge Answer Key Today

JEE Advanced answer key challenge last date today

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced official answer key released on October 10 can be challenged by 5 pm today, October 11. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, the organising body of the entrance test has released the JEE Advanced 2021 answer keys at jeeadv.ac.in. Earlier on October 5, the students’ JEE Advanced response sheets were also released. Candidates can check the JEE Advanced official answer key for both the papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2 -- and match it with the response sheets to calculate the probable scores.

Candidates can submit feedback or raise objections against the tentative JEE Advanced answer key on the candidate portal.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2021: How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: From the “Candidates can submit their feedback on the Candidate Portal until Monday, October 11, 2021, 17:00 IST,” click on the Candidate Portal

Step 3: On the next window, login with the JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth and mobile phone numbers

Step 4: Submit the objections or feedback

JEE Advanced Answer Key: Direct Link To Raise Objections

The final JEE Advanced result 2021 will be released after considering the objections and feedback if any. IIT Kharagpur will release the JEE Advanced results on October 15. IIT Kharagpur had earlier said that if a question in JEE Advanced is found to be incorrect, all candidates will be awarded full marks for that question.