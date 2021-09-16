  • Home
JEE Advanced 2021: Keep These Documents Ready Before You Fill Application Form

JEE Advanced 2021 registration process has commenced for all the students from today, September 16.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 16, 2021 11:17 pm IST

JEE Advanced 2021: Keep These Documents Ready Before You Fill Application Form
New Delhi:

JEE Advanced 2021 registration process has commenced for all the students from today, September 16. Top 2,50,000 students who qualified JEE Mains 2021 are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced till September 20 (23:59 pm). Students who seek admission to various engineering courses offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) can apply on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021: Direct Link

As per the official schedule released by the IIT Kharagpur, JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards will be available to download from September 25 and the paper will be conducted on October 3. JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted in two shifts; Paper 1 will begin from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Students who qualified for the JEE Advanced examination last year but could not appear due to COVID-19 will also be allowed to appear this year without qualifying the JEE Mains 2021.

JEE Advanced 2021: List of documents

Students who are applying for JEE Advanced 2021 will be required to submit some asked documents including:

  • Class 10, 12 marksheet

  • Caste certificate (if required)

  • Physical Disability certificate, or PwD certificate (if required)

  • Birth certificate

  • A gazette showing the change of name if it is different from the Class 10 th marksheet

  • General Economic Weaker Section (GEN EWS) certificate (if required)

  • Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer(OBC NCL) certificates (if required)

JEE Advanced 2021 How To Apply

  • Go to the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the registration hyperlink

  • Anew login page will appear

  • Fill in JEE Main 2021 application number and password

  • Enter all the asked details in JEE Advanced 2021 application form

  • Pay the JEE Advanced application fee

  • Save and take a print out of the application form for future use

JEE Advanced 2021
