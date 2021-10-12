  • Home
  • JEE Advanced 2021: JoSAA Counselling Schedule Released; To Start From October 16

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2021 schedule has been released on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 12, 2021 4:04 pm IST

New Delhi:

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2021 schedule has been released on the official website - josaa.nic.in. As per the schedule, the registration and choice filling procedure for courses started from October 16 (10 am) and will continue till October 21. First mock seat allocation will be displayed on October 22 (10 am). Students will be allotted seats on the basis of their filled-in choices.

To complete the JoSAA counselling 2021 registration process, students will be required to register themselves using details including contact details, gender, state code of eligibility, and nationality.

JEE Advanced 2021: JoSAA Counselling Schedule

JoSAA Counselling event

Date and Time

JEE Advanced 2021 Result

October 15

Candidate registration/choice filling begins

October 16 from 10 am

Display of Mock Seat Allocation -1 based on choices fill as on October 21 till 5 pm

October 22 at 10 am

Display of Mock Seat Allocation - 2 based on choices filled as on October 23 till 5 pm

October 24 at 10 am

Candidate Registration/Choice Filling ends

October 25 at 5 pm

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats

October 26

Seat Allocation (Round 1)

October 27 at 10 am

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1)

October 27 to 30 till 5 pm

Last day to respond to query (Round 1)

October 31 till 5pm

Seat Allocation Round 2

November 1 at 5 pm

Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2)

November 2 to 3 by 5 pm

Last day to respond to query (Round 2)

November 5 by 5 pm

Withdrawal Query Response

November 2 to 5 by 5 pm

Seat Allocation Round 3

November 6

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 3)

November 7 to 8 by 5 pm

Last day to respond to query

November 9 by 5 pm

Withdrawal Query Response

November 7 to 9 by 5 pm

Seat Allocation (Round 4)

November 10 at 5 pm

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 4)

November 11at 10 am

Last day to respond to Query

November 13 by 5pm

Withdrawal of Query Response

November 11 to 13

Seat Allocation (Round 5)

November 14

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 5)

November 15 to 16

Last day to respond to Query

November 17

Withdrawal of Query Response

November 15 to 17

Notification of the decision on seat confirmation for Round 5

November 17 by 8 pm

Seat Allocation (Round 6)

November 18 at 8 pm

Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 6)

November 19 by 5 pm

Last day to respond to Query

November 20

Admission Process:

Document verification for acceptance of seat or withdrawal of seat by physical mode at Admitting/Allotted Institutes only (Round 6) (For NIT+ system)

November 20 to 24

Students who are allotted seats under JoSAA counselling will be required to accept the seats by uploading all requested documents and paying the seat acceptance fees within the due date. Students who want to withdraw their seats can do so from the second round and up to the fifth round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation.

The counselling process for JEE Advanced will be done in six rounds and the admission process under every list will follow the document verification process, seat acceptance and seat acceptance fee. Last round of JoSAA counselling will be done on November 18.

JEE Advanced 2021 result will be declared on October 15 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Students who qualify the JEE Advanced 2021 get admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) through JoSAA counselling.

JEE Advanced 2021
