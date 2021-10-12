JEE Advanced 2021: JoSAA Counselling Schedule Released; To Start From October 16

JEE Advanced 2021: JoSAA counselling schedule released

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2021 schedule has been released on the official website - josaa.nic.in. As per the schedule, the registration and choice filling procedure for courses started from October 16 (10 am) and will continue till October 21. First mock seat allocation will be displayed on October 22 (10 am). Students will be allotted seats on the basis of their filled-in choices.

To complete the JoSAA counselling 2021 registration process, students will be required to register themselves using details including contact details, gender, state code of eligibility, and nationality.

JEE Advanced 2021: JoSAA Counselling Schedule

JoSAA Counselling event Date and Time JEE Advanced 2021 Result October 15 Candidate registration/choice filling begins October 16 from 10 am Display of Mock Seat Allocation -1 based on choices fill as on October 21 till 5 pm October 22 at 10 am Display of Mock Seat Allocation - 2 based on choices filled as on October 23 till 5 pm October 24 at 10 am Candidate Registration/Choice Filling ends October 25 at 5 pm Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats October 26 Seat Allocation (Round 1) October 27 at 10 am Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 1) October 27 to 30 till 5 pm Last day to respond to query (Round 1) October 31 till 5pm Seat Allocation Round 2 November 1 at 5 pm Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 2) November 2 to 3 by 5 pm Last day to respond to query (Round 2) November 5 by 5 pm Withdrawal Query Response November 2 to 5 by 5 pm Seat Allocation Round 3 November 6 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 3) November 7 to 8 by 5 pm Last day to respond to query November 9 by 5 pm Withdrawal Query Response November 7 to 9 by 5 pm Seat Allocation (Round 4) November 10 at 5 pm Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 4) November 11at 10 am Last day to respond to Query November 13 by 5pm Withdrawal of Query Response November 11 to 13 Seat Allocation (Round 5) November 14 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 5) November 15 to 16 Last day to respond to Query November 17 Withdrawal of Query Response November 15 to 17 Notification of the decision on seat confirmation for Round 5 November 17 by 8 pm Seat Allocation (Round 6) November 18 at 8 pm Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 6) November 19 by 5 pm Last day to respond to Query November 20 Admission Process: Document verification for acceptance of seat or withdrawal of seat by physical mode at Admitting/Allotted Institutes only (Round 6) (For NIT+ system) November 20 to 24

Students who are allotted seats under JoSAA counselling will be required to accept the seats by uploading all requested documents and paying the seat acceptance fees within the due date. Students who want to withdraw their seats can do so from the second round and up to the fifth round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation.

The counselling process for JEE Advanced will be done in six rounds and the admission process under every list will follow the document verification process, seat acceptance and seat acceptance fee. Last round of JoSAA counselling will be done on November 18.

JEE Advanced 2021 result will be declared on October 15 on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Students who qualify the JEE Advanced 2021 get admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) through JoSAA counselling.