JEE Advanced 2021 admit card has been released by IIT Kharagpur

JEE Advanced 2021 exam is slated to be held on October 3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released JEE Advanced 2021 admit card on September 25, 2021. Only those candidates who had qualified JEE Main 2021 and have secured a rank in top 2,50,000 candidates will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2021. Additionally, those who could not write JEE Advanced 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be allowed to take the examination this year. The exam has two mandatory papers to be conducted in two shifts, Paper 1 and Paper 2. First shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and second paper will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted as a computer-based test.

JEE Advanced 2021: Exam Day Guidelines, Checklist

JEE Advanced 2021 Reporting Time

Aspirants taking the JEE Advanced 2021 should reach their exam centres well in advance. The JEE Advanced exam, though scheduled from 9 am, will allow candidates enter the exam centres in advance to ensure social distancing is maintained.

JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card

Candidates should carry the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card filled in with signature from parent and passport-size photo pasted.

Photo ID Proof

Candidates should present a proof of identity at the JEE Advanced entry gates. A valid photo identity proof can include a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, ration card and passport. However, a scanned photo of IDs in mobile phones and photocopies of IDs will not be considered as valid photo ID proof.

JEE Advanced 2021 Self Declaration Form

The JEE Advanced admit card has details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates, invigilators and staff members on the exam centres are safe. Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam need to carry the self-declaration form JEE Advanced 2021 as a part of their JEE Advanced admit card. Candidates have to fill the JEE Advanced self-declaration form 2021, put their left-hand thumb impression and signature at the space provided.

JEE Advanced 2021 And COVID-19 Protocols

Candidates should carry a 50ml sanitizer bottle with them and follow social distancing norms. Candidates must wear their own mask, carry a transparent bottle of water. Candidates need to maintain a space of at least 6 feet from each other at all times.