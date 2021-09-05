JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur Releases Updated Information Brochure

Updated information brochure for JEE Advanced released on website

The new information brochure for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2021 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on September 3. Students can check the updated brochure on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

The updated information brochure informs about the changes for applicants who registered for JEE Advanced 2020 and foreign candidates. It also introduced the changes in certificate formats.

According to the updated JEE Advanced 2021 information brochure, the students who registered themselves for JEE Advanced 2020 paper but were absent in both the papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021. Such candidates do not need to fulfill the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2021.

However, such students will be required to register themselves and pay the said registration fees. Also, these students will not be considered as part of the total number of students who would qualify from JEE Main 2021 and they will be treated additionally.

Students who did not appear for the JEE Advanced 202 exam and wish to appear this year will be required to fill in their JEE Advanced 2020 login id, JEE Advanced 2020 roll number, or JEE Advanced registration number along with their date of birth.

Students who are applying for the JEE Advanced exam are required to submit all requested documents including Class 10, 12th marksheets, Caste certificate, Physical disability certificate(if mentioned).

The online registrations for JEE Advanced 2021 will commence from September 11 (10 am) and will close on September 16(5 pm).

Applicants must keep checking the official website for all the updates and details.

JEE Advanced 2021: Access the updated information brochure here.