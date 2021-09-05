  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur Releases Updated Information Brochure

JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur Releases Updated Information Brochure

The new information brochure for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2021 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on September 3. Students can check the updated brochure on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 5, 2021 7:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2021: Special Eligibility Verification Begins, Direct Link
No JEE Advanced Exam In Foreign Countries This Year
JEE Advanced 2021 Application Begins Soon; Details On Syllabus, Mock Test, Scholarship
IIT JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Begins Soon; JEE Main Ends Today
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration To Begin From September 11
JEE Advanced: IIT Kharagpur Institutes Full Ride Scholarship For Top 100 Rankers
JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur Releases Updated Information Brochure
Updated information brochure for JEE Advanced released on website
New Delhi:

The new information brochure for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2021 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on September 3. Students can check the updated brochure on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Recommended: Know All About JEE Advanced- A Complete Guide. Click Here To Download Free E-Book. 

The updated information brochure informs about the changes for applicants who registered for JEE Advanced 2020 and foreign candidates. It also introduced the changes in certificate formats.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

According to the updated JEE Advanced 2021 information brochure, the students who registered themselves for JEE Advanced 2020 paper but were absent in both the papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021. Such candidates do not need to fulfill the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2021.

However, such students will be required to register themselves and pay the said registration fees. Also, these students will not be considered as part of the total number of students who would qualify from JEE Main 2021 and they will be treated additionally.

Students who did not appear for the JEE Advanced 202 exam and wish to appear this year will be required to fill in their JEE Advanced 2020 login id, JEE Advanced 2020 roll number, or JEE Advanced registration number along with their date of birth.

Students who are applying for the JEE Advanced exam are required to submit all requested documents including Class 10, 12th marksheets, Caste certificate, Physical disability certificate(if mentioned).

The online registrations for JEE Advanced 2021 will commence from September 11 (10 am) and will close on September 16(5 pm).

Applicants must keep checking the official website for all the updates and details.

JEE Advanced 2021: Access the updated information brochure here.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh: MBBS 1st Year Students To Now Read About Hindutva Icons, Ambedkar
Madhya Pradesh: MBBS 1st Year Students To Now Read About Hindutva Icons, Ambedkar
IIM CAT 2021: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Important Instructions
IIM CAT 2021: Application Process Ends Soon; Check Important Instructions
PM Modi To Address 'Shikshak Parv' On September 7
PM Modi To Address 'Shikshak Parv' On September 7
AP EAMCET 2021 Results Expected Shortly, Check Normalisation Process
AP EAMCET 2021 Results Expected Shortly, Check Normalisation Process
PMK Demands More Hostels, Asks Tamil Nadu government To Ease Norms
PMK Demands More Hostels, Asks Tamil Nadu government To Ease Norms
.......................... Advertisement ..........................