JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Entrance Exam Today In 2 Shifts

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced exam will be conducted today (representational)

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Khararagpur is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Advanced 2021, today, October 3 in two shifts. In the morning shift, from 9 am to 12 pm, the first paper will be held and in the afternoon shift, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, the second paper will be conducted. The entrance exam is conducted for undergraduate admissions at IITs and in case of Indian candidates, those who are in the top 2.5 lakh to qualify JEE Main are allowed to take the exam.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with specialization preferences based on JEE Advanced Rank Check Now. Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12 score - Check List here

Students will have to visit exam centres as per the reporting time mentioned on their JEE Advanced admit card. They are required to bring the admit card along with a valid photo identity card to the examination centre.

IIT Kharagpur had earlier released guidelines for the JEE Main exam day, mentioning COVID-19 advisory and other instructions candidates need to follow before, during and after the exam.

Staggered entry and exit, use of hand sanitiser, face mask, sanitisation of equipment, sitting area before and after each shift are some of the measures that the exam conducting authorities will follow to ensure students and staff members are safe.

Sitting arrangements will not be displayed on a board, like in previous years, to avoid candidates gathering at a place. Instead, candidates will have to scan barcodes of their admit cards to find their room or hall or lab number.

They will also have to bring a self-declaration form. JEE Advanced self-declaration form is a part of the admit card document. Candidates need to fill it and bring it to the exam venue. They will have to sign it in the presence of an invigilator.

Once the second shift is over, candidates will have to submit their admit cards and the scribble pad provided to them for rough work. If any candidate misses to hand over the admit card, action, including disqualification from the exam, may be taken.