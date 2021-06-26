JEE Advanced 2021: Here's Official List Of Documents Required

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2021: List of documents required

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 administering body Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) has released the information brochure for the engineering entrance exam. JEE Advanced is held for admission to various undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). To be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates.

Recommended: Know All About JEE Advanced- A Complete Guide. Click Here To Download Free E-Book.

Also Read || JEE Advanced 2021 Information Brochure Released

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Considering the hardships the students have been facing during the last one and a half year due to Covid pandemic and the associated hassles of online classes, several changes have been made to the format of JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to Covid or associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.

Here is the list of documents a JEE Advanced applicant has to upload during the time of application

For JEE Main 2020, JEE Main 2021 Qualified Candidates

Class 10 Pass Certificate or Date of Birth Certificate

Class 12 Marksheet

Caste Certificate, if any

PwD Certificate

Scribe Request Letter, if required

Request for compensatory time, for PwD students

DS Certificate

OCI/ PIO Card

Gazette Notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate

Foreign Candidates Including Those Absent In JEE Advanced 2020 Appearing For JEE Advanced This Year