JEE Advanced 2021 Final Answer Key Released; Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2021 result has been declared on jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Kharagpur has also released the JEE Advanced 2021 final answer keys on the official website.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 15, 2021 11:33 am IST

New Delhi:

JEE Advanced 2021 result has been declared on jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Kharagpur has also released the JEE Advanced 2021 final answer keys on the official website. The result is based on the final answer key which is prepared after considering the objections raised by the students. JEE Advanced 2021 question papers are also released on the website.

JEE Advanced 2021 Final Answer Key: Direct Link

Final answer key has been released for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 for all three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Maths has been released in a combined form.

A statement on the official JEE Advanced 2021 website reads: “For JEE (Advanced) 2021 Result, Click Here. For final Answer Keys, Click Here. Qualified candidates can fill their choices on the JoSAA website starting October 16th, 2021, 10:00 IST. Qualified candidates can register for AAT starting October 15th, 2021, 10:00 IST on the Candidate Portal.”

JEE Advanced 2021 Final Answer Key: How To Check

  • Go to the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

  • On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key link

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page having direct subject wise links for final answer keys and question paper

  • Click on the answer key link and a login page will open

  • Final answer key will open in a PDF format

  • Check and download the answer key

  • Take a print out if required

