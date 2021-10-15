JEE Advanced 2021 Final Answer Key Released; Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2021 result has been declared on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2021 result has been declared on jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Kharagpur has also released the JEE Advanced 2021 final answer keys on the official website. The result is based on the final answer key which is prepared after considering the objections raised by the students. JEE Advanced 2021 question papers are also released on the website.

JEE Advanced 2021 Final Answer Key: Direct Link

Final answer key has been released for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 for all three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Maths has been released in a combined form.

A statement on the official JEE Advanced 2021 website reads: “For JEE (Advanced) 2021 Result, Click Here. For final Answer Keys, Click Here. Qualified candidates can fill their choices on the JoSAA website starting October 16th, 2021, 10:00 IST. Qualified candidates can register for AAT starting October 15th, 2021, 10:00 IST on the Candidate Portal.”

JEE Advanced 2021 Final Answer Key: How To Check