JEE Advanced 2021 Exam In 3 Days: Do's And Dont's At Exam Centre

JEE Advanced has two mandatory papers and will be held in two shifts. The first shift for Paper 1 will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second for Paper 2 is scheduled to be held between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 12:47 pm IST

New Delhi:

The online computer-based JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3 across the country. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Successful candidates of JEE Main were allowed to register online for the JEE Advanced 2021 application. The JEE Advanced 2021 conducting institute, IIT Kharagpur, has already released the JEE Advanced admit card.

The JEE Advanced admit cards will mention details of the candidates including names, registration numbers, JEE Advanced exam centres and Covid related exam day guidelines.

JEE Advanced has two mandatory papers and will be held in two shifts. The first shift for Paper 1 will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second for Paper 2 is scheduled to be held between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2021: Do's, Don'ts On Exam Day

Candidates are expected to follow some guidelines on the JEE Advanced exam day. Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, candidates will be allowed a staggered entry to the exam halls, will have to take sanitisers and wear masks at all times during the JEE Advanced exam day.

Candidates should carry the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card filled in with signature from parent and passport-size photo pasted.

Candidates should present a proof of identity at the JEE Advanced entry gates.

The JEE Advanced admit card also has an attached self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates, invigilators and staff members on the exam centres are safe. Students writing the JEE Advanced 2021 exam need to carry the self-declaration form as a part of their JEE Advanced admit card. Candidates have to fill the JEE Advanced self-declaration form 2021, put their left-hand thumb impression and signature at the space provided.

