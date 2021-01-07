Allow Third Attempt, Remove 75% Criteria From JEE Advanced 2021: Students
JEE Advanced 2021 Date: As Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is set to announce JEE Advanced 2021 dates today, students are increasingly asking him to remove the 75% criteria and a third attempt for the IIT admission test. NEET 2021 aspirants are asking for dates.
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 dates will be announced today by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in a webinar scheduled for 6 pm today, January 7, 2021. Replying to social media posts where the minister informed about the event, 2019 board exam passouts and Engineering aspirants are asking for a third attempt of the IIT admission test. Students have also asked the minister to remove the 75% marks criteria from JEE Advanced 2021. Medical aspirants who will take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 are asking for dates to be announced.
Board exam students have asked for a schedule. Mr Pokhriyal had earlier announced CBSE board exam 2021 dates but the detailed schedule is yet to be released.
“Sir please remove criteria of 75% for all students..We are droppers and our boards were cancelled because of COVID..Remove it for all NITs, IITs and GFTIs..” one student wrote.
Sir plz remove criteria of 75% for all students..— Sarvesh Gulhane (@SarveshGulhane) January 6, 2021
We are dropper and our boards were cancelled bcoz of covid..
Remove it for all nits, iits and gftis.. plz..
“Sir due to COVID infection I couldn't give my best in the JEE main and I missed also to JEE Advanced exam...Please increase consecutive attempts for 2019's aspirants for the JEE Advance exam,” said a student.
Sir due to covid infection I couldn't gave my best in the JEE main and I missed also to JEEAdvance exam.Sir please allow to.Please sir increase consecutive attempts for 2019's aspirants for jee advance exam #3rd_Attempt_JeeAdvanced @DG_NTA @IITKgp @ramgopal_rao @tewari_virendra— Tejas (@Tejas74592875) January 6, 2021
A CBSE student said: “Sir please remove #75percent_cricteria for admission in NITs and IITs as CBSE cancelled exam in 2020 due to COVID-19 and riots in Delhi for which we are given average marks in 3 subjects.”
sir plzz remove #75percent_cricteria for admission in nits and iits as cbse cancelled exam in 2020 due to covid and riots in delhi for which we are given avg. marking in 3 subject.— shudjek (@Rohit01397955) January 6, 2021
So plzz look into the matter sir.@DrRPNishank @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia
What About NEET 2021?
Replying to the tweet where Mr Pokhriyal informed about the event, one student asked: “What about NEET sir?”
“Sir, please postpone #neet2021 to month end of July, because I'm from Tamilnadu and here we have not started educational institutions, so I'm unable to study for neet, please sir postpone #neet2021 to July end ,” another student wrote.
#EducationMinisterGoesLive— Coc (@Coc16580653) January 6, 2021
Sir, please postpone #neet2021 to month end of July, bcoz I'm from tamilnadu and here we have not started educational institutions, so I'm unable to study for neet, please sir postpone #neet2021 to July end
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼😰😰😭😭😭#EducationMinisterGoesLive
Another student replied: “Please postpone NEET 2021 to July last week”
Please postpone NEET 2021 to July last week🙏🙏🙏@DrRPNishank @DG_NTA @PMOIndia @narendramodi @11Petitioners #NEET2021 #postponeNEET2021 #postponeNEET2021toJULYend— Abhi (@KICCHA_abhi7) January 6, 2021
A student asked Mr Pokhriyal to make an announcement regarding the NEET exam.
Sir, atleast please give a update about no update of #NEET2021😶😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Coc (@Coc16580653) January 6, 2021