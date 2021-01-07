JEE Advanced 2021: What’s New IIT Admission Process For This Year

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced admission process for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) across the country for the upcoming academic session 2021-22. The JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on July 3, 2021. During the live Twitter session, Mr Pokhriyal said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has done away with the 75 percent eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2021. This year JEE Advanced 2021 will be organised by IIT Kharagpur.

The number of IIT aspirants this year are expected to exponentially increase as the JEE Main 2020 candidates are also allowed to appear for this year’s second stage of engineering entrance examination JEE Advanced 2021.

Read More: JEE Advanced 2021 Live Updates

The admission process for IIT has undergone changes in line with the changes introduced in the qualifying engineering entrance examination JEE Main 2021 and JEE Advanced 2021. This year JEE Main 2021 will be held four times in February, March, April and May. The dates for the first session of JEE Main 2021 are February 23 to 26.

Further the JEE Advanced 2021 will be attempted by the qualifying candidates of both JEE Main 2020 and JEE Main 2021. The NTA has introduced this exception for the previous year engineering exam aspirants who were unable to appear for the advanced stage of the examination due to the impact of COVID-19.

A total of 23 IITs across India including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Patna, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT Ropar, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Indore, IIT Mandi and IIT Varanasi consider the scores of JEE Advanced for admissions into graduate engineering programmes.