JEE Advanced 2021 Exam On July 3; IIT Kharagpur To Be The Organiser

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 the eligibility test for admission to undergraduate Engineering programmes to 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country will be held on July 3, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said today. It will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur. Catering to students' demands, 75 per cent eligibility criteria has also been scrapped.

The Joint Admission Board had earlier decided to allow candidates who qualified for the IIT admission test last year but remain absent to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main exam.

"To ensure equal opportunity to all, the JAB has also decided that these candidates will not have to qualify JEE (Main) 2021 and will be allowed to directly appear in JEE (Advanced) 2021 on the basis of their successful registration to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020. This relaxation of existing eligibility criteria will be in addition to proportionate relaxation of age bar," JAB had said.

IIT Kharagpur, which is one of the seven zonal IITs, will conduct JEE Advanced 2021 under the guidance of the Joint examination board (JAB).

Details regarding the entrance exam will be made available soon at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced is the gateway for admission to Undergraduate Engineering programmes at the IITs. To be eligible to appear in the exam, aspirants must first qualify in JEE Main.

Earlier, Mr Pokhriyal had announced that JEE Main 2021 will be held in four sessions, with the first session scheduled to take place in February. Registration for the exam is going on at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Many state and central education boards had previously decided to reduce syllabi of Classes 10 and 12, keeping in view the academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To address this syllabus reduction and to cater to all the students irrespective of reduction or non-reduction of the syllabus, JEE Main 2021 will be held on a new pattern -- five additional numerical questions in each subject with no negative marking.

Candidates will have to choose to answer five questions from a selection of 10 questions in Section B of the JEE Main 2021 BTech paper.