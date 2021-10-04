JEE Advanced 2021 Candidates’ Responses Tomorrow; Check Answer Key, Result Dates

Image credit: Shutterstock EE Advanced 2021 provisional answer keys will be released on October 10 (representational)

JEE Adv 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release candidates’ response sheets of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 tomorrow, September 5. Those who appeared for the entrance exam on October 4 will be able to download their response sheets by logging in to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was conducted as a computer based test (CBT), in two shifts, for admission to undergraduate programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) and other institutes.

As per the JEE Advanced 2021 schedule, provisional answer keys will be released on October 10. Candidates can send their feedback from October 10 and 11.

Students’ feedback will be examined and after making changes, if required, the final version, along with the JEE Advanced result, will be published on October 15.

On October 15, after the JEE Advanced 2021 result, registrations for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will begin. The exam will be conducted on October 18 and results will be available on October 22. JEE Advanced AAT is for students who want to study Architecture programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Seats at IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be offered and allocated through a common process by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). JoSAA counselling will be held in online mode this year.

The detailed instructions for filling in the choices and the seat allotment process will be made available by JoSAA. The schedule of the joint seat allocation will be announced separately at josaa.nic.in.