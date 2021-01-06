JEE Advanced 2021 Candidates Request For Multiple Attempts

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is going to announce dates of JEE Advanced 2021 and admission process of various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) tomorrow during a live session on Twitter at 6 pm. The event will be livestreamed on his official Twitter account and is expected to put the engineering entrance examination-related concerns of JEE Main and JEE Advanced candidates 2021 to rest. JEE Advanced candidates have been requesting for certain relaxations in the examination. The dates of JEE Main 2020 first session were announced to be February 23 to 26.

JEE Advanced 2021 will be attempted by the qualifiers of JEE Main 2021 and those who cleared JEE Main 2020 last year but could not appear for the advanced stage due to COVID-19 situation. As a one-time exception, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed the latter BTech candidates to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

Various engineering and architecture aspirants who are hoping to get admissions to the graduate colleges via JEE 2021 entrance exams are requesting the Education Minister to reduce JEE 2021 syllabus or to give multiple attempts for JEE Advanced 2021 while the 2019 JEE Main candidates are requesting to appear for JEE Advanced.

A JEE Main 2019 qualifying student requested to allow such candidates in JEE Advanced 2021. “Please allow 2019 12th passout students to attend JEE advanced in 2021 after qualifying JEE Main 2021”.

Another aspirant said, “I am 2019, class 12th passout. 2020 was my last attempt for jee advanced. We suffered due to pandemic. Please give us a 3rd chance for JEE Advanced”.

Requesting for multiple JEE Advanced 2021 attempts, one of the candidates said, “Sir please increase JEE Advance attempt for droppers who couldn't able to prepare well due to Covid-19”.

JEE Main 2021 aspirant names Shruti Sharma said, “Please remove 75 percent criteria for the students who appeared in XII class in 2020.As for those students last year it was relaxed so it should be relaxed this year also for the students”.