JEE Advanced 2021: Candidates Fear Increase In Competition For IIT Admissions

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced JEE Advanced 2021 examination will be held on July 3. He has also announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has removed the 75 percent eligibility criteria in the JEE Main 201 examination for Class 12 students. He also informed that this year JEE Advanced 2021 will be held by IIT Kharagpur. Soon after the announcement the engineering entrance examination aspirants have been thanking the government for doing away with the eligibility criteria considering the impact of COVID-19 on the school classes throughout 2020. Though few are worried of increase in the competition for IIT admissions due to more number of candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2021.

Read more: JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Date Live Updates

The Education Minister said, “You have enough time to prepare for the JEE Advanced 2021. Since Covid-19 crisis is not yet over, we have also kept aside the 75 percent score criteria in 2021”.

The decision of allowing more candidates for JEE Advanced 2021 and increasing competition for admissions to IIT has not gone down well with all the students.

"Sir are you gonna increase seats in IIT because it is very unfair to the students who are giving advance for the first time instead of 2.5 Lakhs there would be 3.5 Lakhs (also those 1lakh have not to attempt jee-mains) while seats are only 16 thousand so you have to think twice for this" , Sehal Mittal said.

Sir are you gonna Increase seats in iit because it is very unfair to the students who are giving advance for the first time instead of 2.5lakhs there would be 3.5lakhs (also those 1lakh have not to attempt jee-mains) while seats are only 16k so you have to think twice for this. — Sehal Mittal (@SehalMittal) January 7, 2021

The new JEE 2021 announcement has brought relief to various engineering candidates who have been asking for the final JEE Advanced dates. Various JEE Main 2021 have welcomed the government's decision to remove the eligibility criteria. Though NEET 2021 aspirants continue to be in tension due to lack of clarity on the medical entrance examination dates.

“Thank you Mr Minister for your kind decision. Now it is time for NEET. June 20 is a suitable date for NEET. Please consider this date for NEET exam. Again Thank you from all JEE aspirants”, a student named Sourav said.

Thank you Mr. Minister for your kind decision. Now it is time for NEET.June 20 is a suitable date for NEET.Plz consider this date for NEET exam .



Again Thank you from all Jee Aspirants 🙏 — Sourav (@NationF0123) January 7, 2021

Few JEE Main 2020 candidates have been asking for another chance in JEE Advanced 2021

"Please increase one attempt more for 2020 passes out students DrRPNishank as they could not prepare for exam due to covid when all institutes are closed", JEE aspirant said.

Please increase one attempt more for 2020 passes out students@DrRPNishank as theycould not prepare for exam due to covid when all institutes are closed 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — #lovely_banda (@banda_lovely) January 7, 2021

The JEE Main 2021 dates may clash with certain state board exams as the students are requesting to conduct the entrance exam after the end Class 12 board exams.

"Sir please conduct JEE mains after boards sir , many colleges didn't even complete the syllabus sir , and under the pressure of JEE it's difficult to prepare for boards sir . Atleast keep one attempt before the boards and one attempt after the boards sir ,please don't ruin our lives", a student named Rishikar Satiyala said.

Sir please conduct JEE mains after boards sir , many colleges didn't even complete the syllabus sir , and under the pressure of JEE it's difficult to prepare for boards sir . Atleast keep one attempt before the boards and one attempt after the boards sir ,pls don't ruin our lives — Rishikar Satyala (@RishikarSatyala) January 7, 2021



