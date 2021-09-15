JEE Advanced 2021 registration process to begin from today

JEE Advanced 2021 registration process has commenced from today on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. However, till now, the registration process is open only for foreign national students and not for Indian candidates. Students who secured top 2,50,000 rank in JEE Main 2021 result are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced 2021. Students will be required to upload some documents like Class 10, 12 marksheet, caste certificate (if required), Physical Disability certificate, or PwD certificate (if required) among others while registering for JEE Advanced.

Students will also be required to submit a birth certificate or a gazette showing the change of name if it is different from the Class 10th marksheet. Other documents like General Economic Weaker Section (GEN EWS) certificate, Other Backward Classes Non-Creamy Layer(OBC NCL) certificates will also be required if candidates are applying under the respective categories.

The last date to register for JEE Advanced 2021 is September 20 (5 pm) and the registered students can pay application fee up to September 21 (5 pm). JEE Advanced 2021 examination is slated to be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on October 3.

JEE Advanced 2021 registration process this year was postponed twice due to delay in the declaration of JEE Main 2021 result. Originally, the registration process was to begin on September 11 which later was postponed to September 13 and was further delayed and will be commenced from today.

On September 15, NTA released the JEE Mains 2021 result for around 7.32 lakh students. This year, 44 students scored perfect 100 percentile and 18 students scored AIR 1.