JEE Advanced 2021 Application Underway; What For Students With No Valid OBC-NCL, EWS Certificate

Students can upload a declaration in lieu of Caste Certificates in JEE Advanced registration

The application process of JEE Advanced 2021 is underway. The JEE Advanced registration which started on September 15, will continue till September 20. Students, while registering for JEE Advanced online, will also have to upload certain documents including Other Backward Classes- Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificates. For students with no valid OBC-NCL and EWS Certificates issued after April 1, 2021, can submit a declaration in place of the certificate and upload the original by October 2 in the online portal.

“If you do not possess a VALID OBC-NCL/EWS certificate issued after April 01, 2021, you may submit a declaration in place of the certificate. However, you MUST upload a VALID certificate (issued after April 1, 2021) by October 2, 2021, 17:00 IST in the online portal,” read a statement on the jeeadv.ac.in portal.

The format of the declaration has been provided in the JEE Advanced registration portal.

“Since I have not been able to collect the said certificate on time, I may kindly be allowed to write JEE (Advanced) 2021 provisionally. I hereby declare that I wrote JEE (Main) 2021 as GEN-EWS candidate and that I will upload a fresh certificate (issued on or after April 1, 2021) by October 02, 2021, 17:00 Hours IST,” read a statement on the Gen- EWS Declaration Form.

“I understand that inability to upload the same by the given date and time will lead to the withdrawal of GEN-EWS benefit. I also understand that, if qualified, my category will be adjusted accordingly in the Common Rank List,” it added.

JEE Main 2021 result for the BTech/ BE paper was announced on Wednesday, September 15. The JEE Main 2021 cut-off for the General category students to become eligible for applying to IIT JEE Advanced is 87.8992241. As many as 44 students who appeared for the JEE Main BTech, or Paper 1, exams have scored 100 percentile marks this year.