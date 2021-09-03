JEE Advanced 2021 Application Begins Soon; Details On Syllabus, Mock Test, Scholarship

JEE Advanced application, syllabus, mock test

The online application window for JEE Advanced will be opened on September 11. JEE Advanced, held for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture courses in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), will be held on October 3. The JEE Advanced 2021 administering body, IIT Kharagpur, will allow the students register for the engineering entrance test till September 16.

Recommended: Know All About JEE Advanced- A Complete Guide. Click Here To Download Free E-Book.

To be considered qualified for JEE Advanced, an applicant must be among the top 2.5 lakh successful JEE Main candidates. Considering the hardships the students have been facing during the last one and a half year due to the ongoing Covid pandemic and the associated hassles of online classes, several changes have been made to the format of JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to Covid and associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

IIT Kharagpur has also released subject-wise syllabus for the IIT admission test on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2021 mock tests are also available on the official website.

As a first, IIT Kharagpur will provide full-ride scholarship to support students who figure in the top 100 of all India rankings of JEE advanced, institute Director Professor Virendra Kumar Tewari announced. The scholarship entitled 'Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar Full Scholarship for Top 100 JEE (Advanced) Rankers' will cover the entire expenses of students who win it till they complete their BTech course at IIT Kharagpur, Professor Tewari said at the institute's 71st foundation day programme held at its campus.

JEE Advanced Information Brochure: Direct Link