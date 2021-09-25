JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today; Know Exam Guidelines
JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website -jeeadv.ac.in.
Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 admit card will be released today, September 25. Students who have registered for the examination can download the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card from the official website-jeeadv.ac.in. Students will be required to fill in the credentials like application number and date of birth to download their admit card.
It is mandatory for the students appearing for the JEE Advanced 2021 on October 3 to carry their JEE Advanced 2021 admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination center.
JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card: How To Download
- Visit the official JEE Advanced website- jeeadv.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the flashing 'JEE Advanced admit card' link
- A new login page will open
- Fill in the asked credentials and login
- JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will appear on the screen
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out as it will be required at JEE Advanced exam center
After downloading the admit cards, students can check the details including Candidate's name, JEE Advanced 2021 roll number, photograph, signature, date of birth, category among others.
The JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be conducted on October 3 and the question paper will be composed of three parts Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
JEE Advanced 2021: Important Exam Day Guidelines
Students will be allowed in the JEE Advanced center with their admit cards and a valid ID proof.
Students will be required to carry only pens, pencils, and drinking water in transparent bottles in the exam hall.
No electronic devices including watches, mobile phones, bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, among others will be allowed in the exam hall.
It is compulsory for the students to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and students can bring their hand sanitizers in a transparent bottle of 50 ml.
Students must not wear any metallic items like ring, bracelet, earrings, nose pin, chain/necklace, pendant, badge, brooch, clothes with big buttons.