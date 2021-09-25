Image credit: cportal.jeeadv.ac.in JEE Adv admit card 2021 released at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Adv 2021 admit card: Admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced has been released. Candidates can download it from jeeadv.ac.in. The admit card will be available for download till October 3, the date of JEE Advanced 2021 exam. Candidates will have to login with their application details to access the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card.

Recommended: Click Here To Download Free JEE Advanced Sample Papers and Previous year Question Papers. Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your JEE Main/ Class 12 score - Check List here

The JEE Advanced 2021 admit card has exam centre details, a self-declaration form, and other instructions for the exam day. Download all the pages and take printouts.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Here are the steps to download the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card:

How To Download JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card

Click on the download link at jeeadv.ac.in Login with your credentials Download and take printouts of the JEE Adv 2021 admit card

JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Download Link

Jeeadv.ac.in Admit Card 2021: Points To Remember

After downloading the JEE Advanced admit card, check the information mentioned and if there is an error, report it immediately. Check the address of the JEE Advanced exam centre. If possible, visit the location in advance and verify to avoid any confusion on the exam day. Carefully read the instructions, COVID-19 related guidelines, DOs and Don'ts and follow them on the exam day. Check the list of prohibited and allowed items. Read the self-declaration form and information you need to fill. Also check the list of documents required for the exam day. Download and preserve a copy of the admit card for future use.

JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). IIT Kharagpur will administer the entrance exam this year.





While Indian students need to be among the top 2.5 lakh candidates to qualify JEE Main in order to appear for the JEE Advanced exam, foreign candidates can appear directly, if they meet the other eligibility conditions.