JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Not Released Yet: Official Notification

JEE Adv admit card 2021: The Admit card of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE) Advanced 2021 has not been released yet, an official statement said. The date and time for the release of JEE Advanced 2021 admit card was 8 pm, September 25. There is a link for the admit card under the download section of jeeadv.ac.in but a message on the official website confirms the hall tickets have not been issued as of now.

When released, candidates can visit jeeadv.ac.in and login with their application number and other details to download the admit card. ‘

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct JEE Advanced 2021 on October 3 and results will be announced on October 15.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates to qualify in JEE Main are allowed to appear for JEE Advanced. Foreign candidates are not required to clear the JEE Main. However, they must meet other eligibility criteria to appear in the JEE Advanced exam.

Here Are The Steps To Download JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card