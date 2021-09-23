  • Home
JEE Advanced 2021: Admit Card Date And Time, Self-Declaration Form

JEE Advanced 2021: Candidates who registered for the IIT admission test can download the admit card from the JEE Advanced candidate portal -- cportal.jeeadv.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 10:48 am IST

JEE Advanced 2021: Admit Card Date And Time, Self-Declaration Form
JEE Advanced 2021 admit card date and time released
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the JEE Advanced 2021 admit card on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, on September 25 at 10 am. Candidates who registered for the IIT admission test can download the admit card from the JEE Advanced candidate portal -- cportal.jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be required to use their login credentials generated during registration to download the JEE Advanced admit card 2021.

Candidates appearing for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam need to carry the self-declaration form JEE Advanced 2021 as a part of their JEE Advanced admit card.

The self-declaration form is related to measures to contain the spread of coronavirus among the aspirants and the ones in the exam centres. The form, attached to the admit card must be downloaded and printed. If a scribe is involved, they will have to bring their own undertaking.

JEE Advanced self-declaration form 2021 is printed on the first page of JEE Advanced admit card. A Candidate has to inform about any symptoms of COVID-19, travel history in the past 14 days, possible touch with any COVID-19 patient, and details of quarantine (if any) in candidates.

JEE Advanced admit card will contain important information, including the name and address of the exam venue and instructions for the exam day. Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions. In case of an error on the admit card, candidates must immediately contact the authorities and report the issue.

As the JEE Advanced exam is being conducted on October 3 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the admit card will also contain safety guidelines similar to the JEE Main exam. Candidates must practice social distancing, wear masks and gloves on the exam day.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2021: How To Download

  • Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
  • On the notice section, click on the first link (admit card).
  • Key in your registration number, mobile number, and date of birth.
  • Submit and download the JEE Advanced admit card.
JEE Advanced 2021
