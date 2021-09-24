Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2021 admit card tomorrow @jeeadv.ac.in (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 admit card tomorrow, September 25, at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination will be able to download the admit card by logging in with their application number and/or other details. JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on October 3.

JEE Advanced ins conducted for admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning courses at IITs. The top 2.5 lakh candidates, or candidates who have secured the category-wise cut-offs in JEE Main 2021 result, can apply for JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Advanced 2021 admit card will be released at 10 am tomorrow and it will be available for download up to 9 am on the exam day, October 3.

JEE Advanced admit card will mention name and address of the exam centre, candidate's name and other details. It will also have guidelines for the exam day and a self-declaration form. In the self-declaration form, candidates will have to inform about any symptoms of COVID-19, travel history in the past 14 days, possible touch with any COVID-19 patient, and details of quarantine (if any).

After downloading the admit card, candidates should read the information carefully and if there is an error, they should report it to the exam conducting authorities immediately.

How To Download JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card