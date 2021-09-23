  • Home
JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card To Be Released On This Date

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release JEE Advanced admit card 2021 at jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am on September 25.

Education | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 3:14 pm IST

JEE Advanced 2021 admit card release date and time (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 admit card will be released on September 25. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release JEE Advanced admit card 2021 at jeeadv.ac.in at 10 am on the scheduled date and it will be available for download up to 9 am on the exam day, October 3. The exam will be conducted for admission to Engineering and Architecture, and Planning programs at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

To download JEE Advanced 2021 admit card, candidates will have to login with their application number and/or other details. Registrations for the entrance exam ended on September 22 and only those candidates who have registered successfully will get admit cards.

How To Download JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card

  1. Click on the admit card link at jeeadv.ac.in

  2. Login with the required information

  3. Download the admit card and take a printout

JEE Advanced admit card will have details of the exam centre and guidelines for the exam day. There will also be a self-declaration form where candidates will have to inform about any symptoms of COVID-19, travel history in the past 14 days, possible touch with any COVID-19 patient, and details of quarantine (if any).

After downloading the admit card, read the information carefully and if there is an error, report it to the exam conducting authorities immediately.

