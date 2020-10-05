JEE Advanced 2020: Who Is eligible For JoSSA Counselling, Seat Allotment

JEE Advanced 2020: Who Is eligible For JEE Advanced Counselling, Seat Allotment

JEE Advanced result 2020 has been announced by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on October 5, 2020, on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates securing minimum qualifying marks in JEE Advanced result in all three subjects individually and in aggregate will qualify and be included in the JEE Advanced 2020 rank list.

JEE Advanced 2020 result incorporates details such as- candidate’s JEE Advanced marks, qualifying status of JEE Advanced, all India rank (AIR) and personal details like name, registration number, photograph, signature and paper details.

JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates

JoSAA counselling is a centralised online admission process after JEE Advanced results 2020 are released. The JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment registration process will start from October 6.

JEE Advanced Result 2020: Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment 2020 will be conducted in a total of seven rounds. Candidates qualifying JEE Advanced 2020 will be eligible to register and fill their choice of courses and colleges.

JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment

To participate in the JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment, aspirants will have to fulfil eligibility criteria set by the JEE Advanced conducting authorities as mentioned below:

Candidates must have attempted and secured a qualified rank in JEE Advanced 2020.

At least 75% aggregate marks must be secured in Class 12 (or equivalent) examination. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories should have secured 65% marks.

Those candidates who belong to the category wise top 20 percentile in their respective Class 12 (or equivalent) board examination will also be eligible for the JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment process.