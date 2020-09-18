JEE Advanced 2020: Submit Application Form Fee By 5 PM Today

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has closed the submission of JEE Advanced application form at jeeadv.ac.in on September 17. However, the students, who qualified JEE Main 2020, can pay the JEE Advanced 2020 application form fee till today, i.e. September 18 (5 pm). IIT Delhi is set to conduct the JEE Advanced 2020 exam on September 27. Candidates were able to access JEE Advanced application form from September 12 to 17. JEE Advanced application form 2020 for foreign candidates has also been closed now.

JEE Advanced form filling was a three-step process. The first and foremost step was to register for JEE Advanced 2020.

A candidate had to use details of JEE Main application number and password, upload documents and pay the JEE Advanced 2020 application fee.

The JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be available on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The number of cities at which JEE Advanced 2020 shall be conducted is increased from 171 to 212.

JEE Advanced 2020 is the screening test for admissions to the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

To be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2020 exam on September 27 and fill the online application form, a candidate had to qualify JEE Main 2020 and be amongst the top 2,50,000 rank holders in JEE Main Common Rank List.

IIT Delhi has increased the JEE Advanced registration fees for general category candidates. The hike is Rs 200 for male candidates belonging to General categories. The fee to be paid for JEE Advanced 2020 is a sum of Rs. 2800.

For JEE Advanced 2020 females and male candidates belonging to SC/ST/Pwd/ categories is Rs 100. The total fee payable is Rs. 1400.