IIT Delhi Launches New BTech Course, Selection Through JEE Advanced

JEE Advanced 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a new undergraduate programme B. Tech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics. Students qualifying JEE advanced 2020 and opting IIT Delhi would be a given an extra choice from this year onwards.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 1:36 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a new undergraduate programme B. Tech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics. Students qualifying JEE advanced 2020 and opting IIT Delhi would be a given an extra choice from this year onwards. The new programme will be run by the Department of Applied Mechanics from the academic session 2020-21.

“The graduates of this programme are likely to find the best technical jobs in core engineering and will also be very apt candidates for higher studies like Master’s and PhD in IIT Delhi as well as other leading national and international educational institutions,” said Prof Sanjeev Sanghi, HoD, Applied Mechanics.

Also Read: JEE Advanced Admit Card 2020 Released At Cportal.jeeadv.ac.in, Direct Link Here

The students opting for this course will be able to analyse complex interdisciplinary phenomena relevant to problems in industry and cutting edge research through experimentation, analysis and computation.

B. Tech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics aims to:

• Provide depth in addressing fundamental engineering questions.

• Expose students to recent trends in computational techniques and experiments.

• Provide a strong grounding in the fundamentals of engineering mechanics along with the tools to address areas such as Biomechanics, Nanomechanics, Constitutive Modeling at Multiple Length and Time Scales, Parallel Processing for Mechanics Problems, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence in Mechanics.

Under the programme, students will be exposed to basic fundamentals of all aspects of mechanics including classical aspects like theoretical and experimental mechanics and also the latest in computational techniques including Finite Element Method (FEM) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).

“Design, analysis and research jobs in sectors such as defence, aerospace, automotive, shipping, bio-mechanics and bio-medical devices, off-shore structures etc. will be open to students doing this programme, which has been designed based on consultation with industry,” Prof Sanghi added.

