JEE Advanced 2020 Results Out; How To Register For JoSAA Counselling
Now that the JEE Advanced 2020 result has been declared, candidates who qualify the JEE Advanced exam will be able to take part in the JoSAA counselling 2020 process for admission in all the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) which grant admission on the basis of candidate’s JEE Advanced score.
Qualified candidates will have to register for the JoSAA counselling 2020 and seat allotment of JEE Advanced 2020. It is to be noted that only candidates who qualify JEE Advanced and meet JEE Advanced cut off score will be able to participate in the JoSSA counselling and seat allotment procedure.
Following are the steps to complete JEE Advanced counselling (JoSSA 2020) and seat allotment 2020:
Step 1: Registration
The JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment process will be started by JoSSA in an online mode. Candidates can login using JEE Main 2020 roll number and JEE Advanced 2020 password. Check the details and confirm.
Step 2: Choice Filling and Locking
After registration, select colleges and courses. From the list of available courses and colleges, make a choice. Candidates will have to lock it the made at the end.
Step 3: Seat Allotment
Check the mock allotment according to the choices submitted. Candidates will be allowed to make changes for a limited period of time. Download the provisional allotment letter and make a decision among the options of ‘float, freeze and slide’.
Step 4: Reporting at Centres
Selected candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the reporting centres. Submit documents and confirm the seat by paying the required fee.
JEE Advanced 2020: List of documents for verification
The following original documents along with attested photocopies have to be produced:
Seat Allotment Letter
Admit card of JEE Advanced 2020
Proof of Date of Birth: Class X/HSC/Birth Certificate/Any other certificate as proof of date of birth
Photo Identity Card
Class XII/SSC/Equivalent exam Mark sheet and Certificate of passing
Proof of seat acceptance fee payment
Two passport size photographs
Category Certificate (OBC (NCL)/SC/ST/PwD/DS) issued by the competent authority
Duly filled Medical Examination Report
For foreign nationals: Attested photocopy of the page in the passport containing name, photo and nationality