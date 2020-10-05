JEE Advanced 2020 Results Out; How To Register For JoSAA Counselling

Now that the JEE Advanced 2020 result has been declared, candidates who qualify the JEE Advanced exam will be able to take part in the JoSAA counselling 2020 process for admission in all the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) which grant admission on the basis of candidate’s JEE Advanced score.

Qualified candidates will have to register for the JoSAA counselling 2020 and seat allotment of JEE Advanced 2020. It is to be noted that only candidates who qualify JEE Advanced and meet JEE Advanced cut off score will be able to participate in the JoSSA counselling and seat allotment procedure.

Following are the steps to complete JEE Advanced counselling (JoSSA 2020) and seat allotment 2020:

Step 1: Registration

The JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment process will be started by JoSSA in an online mode. Candidates can login using JEE Main 2020 roll number and JEE Advanced 2020 password. Check the details and confirm.

Step 2: Choice Filling and Locking

After registration, select colleges and courses. From the list of available courses and colleges, make a choice. Candidates will have to lock it the made at the end.

Step 3: Seat Allotment

Check the mock allotment according to the choices submitted. Candidates will be allowed to make changes for a limited period of time. Download the provisional allotment letter and make a decision among the options of ‘float, freeze and slide’.

Step 4: Reporting at Centres

Selected candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report to the reporting centres. Submit documents and confirm the seat by paying the required fee.

JEE Advanced 2020: List of documents for verification

The following original documents along with attested photocopies have to be produced: