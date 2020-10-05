JEE Advanced Result Date: The result of the IIT Admission Test -- JEE Advanced 2020 -- will be announced today.

JEE Advanced 2020 Result: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will announce JEE Advanced result 2020 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced result date and time have been mentioned on the JoSSA counselling schedule and the JEE Advanced website. Over 1.5 lakh candidates will be able to check the result of the IIT admission test using their login credentials.

According to official information, out of the 1,60,831 registered candidates, 96% appeared for JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27.

After the declaration of JEE advanced result 2020, JoSAA counselling registration for IIT admission will start from October 6.

JEE Advanced 2020 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Once the result is announced, visit the JEE Advanced official website at jeeadv.ac.in or the JEE Advanced candidates portal at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in. Key in your login credentials. Submit and download the JEE Advanced result 2020.

Based on the result, candidates who meet the required JEE advanced cut off will have to register for the JEE Advanced counselling for IIT admission.

Apart from qualifying in JEE Advanced 2020, candidates must also secure at least 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 (or equivalent qualifying exam). For SC/ST/PwD category candidates, the minimum qualifying marks in the Class 12 exam is 65%.