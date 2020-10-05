JEE Advanced 2020 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2020 Result Released; Here’s Direct Link
IIT Delhi has released the JEE Advanced result 2020 today on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can use their JEE Advanced application number and password to check JEE Advanced result 2020. The JEE Advanced result 2020 is released as a scorecard having details of candidates’ subject-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics along with the total score in both Paper I and Paper II, rank in Common Rank List (CRL), category and candidates details as released on JEE Advanced result date 2020.
JEE Advanced Result 2020: Direct Link
Candidates need to opt for JEE Advanced result 2020 download to participate in the JoSSA counselling, seat allocation and admission process. Aspirants qualifying JEE Advanced result 2020 will be eligible for admission in IITs, NITs and several other institutions. Along with the result, the authorities have also announced the JEE Advanced toppers 2020.
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates
IIT Delhi conducted JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27 in online mode across various test centres in India and abroad. Out of total registered fee-paid candidates, 96% candidates appeared for the exam. As many as 1,51,311 students appeared in Paper 1 and 1,50,900 appeared in Paper 2.
JEE Advanced Result 2020: How To Download
Candidates need to login with their application number and password to login and check their JEE Advanced result 2020. Follow these steps below:
Open the IIT JEE Advanced 2020 website- jeeadv.ac.in
Click on the JEE Advanced Result 2020
Login with JEE Advanced application number and password
JEE Advanced 2020 Result will appear on screen
Download the JEE Advanced score card and take a print out for future reference
JEE Advanced Result 2020: Details mentioned on the JEE Advanced score card
The following details will be available on JEE Advanced 2020 result date.
JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Number
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Roll Number
Name of the Candidate
Date of Birth of the Candidate
JEE Advanced 2020 Qualifying Status: If scored JEE Advanced qualifying marks 2020 or Not
Rank Obtained by Candidate in Common Rank List
Category wise All India Ranks (AIR) of the Candidate (if qualified)
Subject-wise Marks in both Paper 1 & 2
Total Positive Marks
Total Marks