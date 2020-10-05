  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2020 Result Released; Here’s Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2020 Result Released; Here’s Direct Link

IIT Delhi has released the JEE Advanced result 2020 today on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can use their JEE Advanced application number and password to check JEE Advanced result 2020.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 5, 2020 10:33 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: IIT Delhi Declares Result, Check JEE Cut Off Marks, Pass Percentage
JEE Advanced Result 2020: JoSSA Counselling And Seat Allotment
JEE Advanced 2020 Result Today; Check Time, How To Download
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Tomorrow, JoSAA Counselling Registration From October 6
JEE Advanced Official Answer Key: Submit Feedback Till October 1
JEE Advanced 2020 Official Answer Key Released At Jeeadv.ac.in; Check Details Here
JEE Advanced 2020 Result Released; Here’s Direct Link
JEE Advanced 2020 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link
New Delhi:

IIT Delhi has released the JEE Advanced result 2020 today on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can use their JEE Advanced application number and password to check JEE Advanced result 2020. The JEE Advanced result 2020 is released as a scorecard having details of candidates’ subject-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics along with the total score in both Paper I and Paper II, rank in Common Rank List (CRL), category and candidates details as released on JEE Advanced result date 2020.

JEE Advanced Result 2020: Direct Link

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Candidates need to opt for JEE Advanced result 2020 download to participate in the JoSSA counselling, seat allocation and admission process. Aspirants qualifying JEE Advanced result 2020 will be eligible for admission in IITs, NITs and several other institutions. Along with the result, the authorities have also announced the JEE Advanced toppers 2020.

JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates

IIT Delhi conducted JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27 in online mode across various test centres in India and abroad. Out of total registered fee-paid candidates, 96% candidates appeared for the exam. As many as 1,51,311 students appeared in Paper 1 and 1,50,900 appeared in Paper 2.

JEE Advanced Result 2020: How To Download

Candidates need to login with their application number and password to login and check their JEE Advanced result 2020. Follow these steps below:

  1. Open the IIT JEE Advanced 2020 website- jeeadv.ac.in

  2. Click on the JEE Advanced Result 2020

  3. Login with JEE Advanced application number and password

  4. JEE Advanced 2020 Result will appear on screen

  5. Download the JEE Advanced score card and take a print out for future reference

JEE Advanced Result 2020: Details mentioned on the JEE Advanced score card

The following details will be available on JEE Advanced 2020 result date.

  • JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Number

  • IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Roll Number

  • Name of the Candidate

  • Date of Birth of the Candidate

  • JEE Advanced 2020 Qualifying Status: If scored JEE Advanced qualifying marks 2020 or Not

  • Rank Obtained by Candidate in Common Rank List

  • Category wise All India Ranks (AIR) of the Candidate (if qualified)

  • Subject-wise Marks in both Paper 1 & 2

  • Total Positive Marks

  • Total Marks

Click here for more Education News
IIT JEE Advanced Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: IIT Delhi Declares Result, Check JEE Cut Off Marks, Pass Percentage
Live | JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: IIT Delhi Declares Result, Check JEE Cut Off Marks, Pass Percentage
World Teachers' Day 2020 Celebration Begins; Know History And Importance Of The Day
World Teachers' Day 2020 Celebration Begins; Know History And Importance Of The Day
CLAT Result 2020 Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Counselling From October 9
CLAT Result 2020 Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Counselling From October 9
JEE Advanced Result 2020: JoSSA Counselling And Seat Allotment
JEE Advanced Result 2020: JoSSA Counselling And Seat Allotment
NEET Result 2020: Know Last Year’s NEET Cut Off For Odisha
NEET Result 2020: Know Last Year’s NEET Cut Off For Odisha
.......................... Advertisement ..........................