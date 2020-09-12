JEE Advanced 2020 Registration Starts Today @ Jeeadv.ac.in; Check Steps To Follow, Other Details

Indian Institute of Technology () Delhi will commence the JEE Advanced registration 2020 for Indian, JEE Main qualified candidates today at jeeadv.ac.in. The online application forms for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 for foreign nationals have been made available online on September 5. Eligible students must fill the JEE Advanced 2020 application form on or before September 17, however, candidates will be allowed to pay their fees by September 18. Payment of application fee can be made online as well as offline.

The top 2,50,000 rank holders of JEE Main will be able to fill JEE Advanced application form 2020. National Testing Agency has declared the JEE Main April/September Paper I (BE/B.Tech) examination result late Friday night—September 11.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Advanced 2020 aspiring candidates have to register themselves on the official portal and enter personal and academic details in the application form. After filling all the required details, candidates will be asked to upload the requisite documents. Candidates are advised to check the revised JEE Advanced eligibility before filling the application form.

REGISTRATION FOR JEE ADVANCED 2020

Candidates must register for appearing in JEE Advanced 2020. Registration is only through the online registration portal where detailed instructions for registration will be provided.

JEE ADVANCED 2020 Registration Procedure: Steps To Follow

Step-1: After login, provide the basic data and the choices of the cities for the examination. The candidate will have the option of adding an additional mobile phone number and an additional email ID, in addition to the number(s) provided during JEE Main 2020 registration. Please note that all the correspondence regarding JEE Advanced 2020 will be sent to the registered mobile number by SMS and/or to the registered email id by email. Candidates are, therefore, advised to ensure that the correct mobile number and email address are entered by them.

Step-2: Upload the scanned copies of all requisite documents.

Step-3: Pay the registration fee. Registration fee is neither refundable nor transferable.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 (JEE Advanced 2020) will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020. The performance of a candidate in JEE Advanced 2020 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs in the academic year 2020-21. The decisions of the JAB 2020 will be final in all matters related to JEE Advanced 2020 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2020-21.

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Both the papers are compulsory. The JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be available on the official website.