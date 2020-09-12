JEE Advanced Registration Form Now Available At jeeadv.ac.in

The registration for JEE Advanced 22020 has begun at Jeeadv.nic.in (Direct Link Here). The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced is conducted for admission to B.Tech programmes in the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This year, JEE Advanced is being conducted by IIT Delhi. The top 2,50,000 scorers in the JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The JEE Main 2020 results was declared at night on September 11. In the normal course of events, candidates have to fulfil another elgibility criterion -- a minimum 75% score in the Class 12 school board or equivalent exam. However, due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to board exams, that clause has been waived this year.

JEE Advanced Registration 2020: Important Dates

Online registration begins (Foreign Candidates): September 05, 2020

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Online Registration begins for JEE (Main) qualified Candidates: September 12, 2020

Online Registration closes: 5 PM, September 17, 2020

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: 5 PM, September 18, 2020

JEE Advanced Registration 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Students qualifying only the JEE Advanced, irrespective of the marks they have secured in Class 12 board exams, will be eligible for admission to IITs, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

The minister took to Twitter and said: “For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either a minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time.”

For admissions to #IITs, apart from qualifying the #JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 17, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020: JEE Cut Off Scores

The JEE Main cut-off score for JEE Advanced is 90.3765335 for general category candidates. This is an increase from 2019's cut off of 89.7548849.

The cut off scores for the reserved categories, however, have all declined from last year's. The cut off for the economicall weaker section (EWS) candidates is 70.2435518; for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) it is 72.8887969; for the Scheduled Castes it is 50.1760245; for the Scheduled Tribes, the cut-off is 39.0696101; and for Persons with Disability (PwD), the cut-off score is 0.0618524.