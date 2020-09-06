IIT JEE Advanced 2020: Registration Started At Jeeadv.ac.in For Foreign Nationals, Know Important Dates

Image credit: jeeadv.ac.in JEE Advanced 2020: Registration Started For Foreign Nationals

The registration for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2020, or JEE Advanced 2020, has started for foreign nationals on September 5, 2020. For other candidates, JEE advanced 2020 registration will begin on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Candidates will be able to register for JEE Advanced 2020 by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced is a national level entrance examination for admission to BTech and other programmes in 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across India. The top 2,50,000 candidates who qualify in the JEE Main 2020 examination will become eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020.

How To Register For JEE Advanced 2020

Registration of JEE Advanced include the following steps:

Step 1. Open the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, and login with your credentials. After login, enter the required information and fill in the choices of test cities.

Step 2. Upload the required documents in specified format and size.

Step 3. Pay the JEE Advanced registration fee and submit.

JEE Advanced 2020 will be held on September 27 as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The seven Zonal Coordinating (ZC) IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020 will conduct the JEE Advanced exam. Candidates can also take mock tests available at jeeadv.ac.in.

Eligibility criteria, application fee and other information regarding the examination is available on the JEE Advanced website. Candidates who want to study BArch in the IITs will be required to appear for the Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE Advanced AAT 2020) after qualifying JEE Advanced.