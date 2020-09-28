JEE Advanced 2020 Question Papers Released; Here's The Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2020 Question Papers Released

JEE Advanced 2020 question papers have now been released on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has released the question papers of JEE Advanced 2020 for both paper 1 and paper 2.

JEE Advanced exam was held in two shifts on September 27 at 1001 exam centres across the nation. Candidates can download the JEE Advanced question papers in the form of PDF files.

JEE Advanced Question Paper: Direct Link



Candidates who qualify this JEE Advanced entrance exam will be eligible to participate in JoSSA counselling and seat allocation process to get into 23 IITs.

JEE Advanced Question Paper Pattern

JEE Advanced 2020 was held for multiple-choice questions in a computer-based mode. The JEE Advanced 2020 consisted of two papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates seeking admission to the IITs were required to attempt both the papers. The time duration for each paper was three hours. Each question paper of JEE Advanced 2020 was divided into three sections - - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

A total of 54 questions were asked in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, with 18 questions in each subject.

JEE Advanced: Type Of Questions Asked

1. Integer type of question- 6 Que (with negative marking)

2. Multi- correct answer -6 Que (with negative marking)

3. Numerical value type -6 Que (answer up to decimal without negative marking)

JEE Advanced 2020: Results

JEE Advanced 2020 results will be announced on October 05, 2020, at 10 am. JEE Advanced 2020 category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of qualified JEE Advanced 2020 candidates will be available on the JEE Advanced 2020 official website. Text messages will also be sent to the aspirants to their registered mobile numbers.

“Candidates qualifying in JEE Advanced 2020, filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process do not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation,” reads the official notification.

JEE Advanced 2020 scorecards will not be sent to candidates individually.