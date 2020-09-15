JEE Advanced 2020: Application Till September 17; Check Eligibility

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2020) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will be held on September 27. The top 2,50,000 candidates who have secured marks above the required cut-off in JEE Main 2020 are eligible to register and appear in JEE Advanced. The online application window for JEE Advanced 2020 will be open till September 17. IIT Delhi, the administering body of JEE Advanced, will conduct the eligibility test on September 27. JEE Advanced 2020, will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating (ZC) IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020.

On the basis of marks secured in JEE Advanced 2020, candidates will be admitted to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs in the academic year 2020-21. The decisions of the JAB 2020 will be final in all matters related to JEE Advanced 2020 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2020-21.

The Central or State Board final examination or university examination of the 10+2 system in India or in a foreign country which are recognized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a Board or University recognized by the Association of Indian Universities

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) with a minimum of five subjects

HSC vocational examination

A Diploma recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or a State Board of Technical Education of at least 3 years duration

General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London, Cambridge or Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level

High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.

However, the JEE Advanced administering body, IIT Delhi also mentions that in case the Class 12 examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (Board or Pre-University) examination earlier.

Candidates, as per IIT Delhi, who have completed Class 12 (or equivalent) examination outside India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the AIU to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class 12 examination.