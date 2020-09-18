JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Cards Soon; Exam On September 27

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, will release the JEE Advanced admit cards soon. The eligibility test of JEE Advanced 2020 for admission to IITs is scheduled for September 27 in 1150 exam centers. JEE Advanced 2020, this year will be held by the seven Zonal Coordinating (ZC) IITs under the administration of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020. The top 2,50,000 candidates who have secured marks above the required JEE Main cut off 2020 are eligible for the admission to IITs.

The JEE Advanced 2020 admit cards will be updated in the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in soon. The exam conducting body --IIT Delhi -- has also provided the candidates with free JEE Advanced mock tests. Candidates can solve those and get themselves accustomed with the online JEE Advanced 2020 examination. Aspirants can sign in at the designated JEE Advanced mock tests link and take the test accordingly.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The official websites will update the details of guidelines and other related information of JEE Advanced 2020 including admit cards release dates, exam day instructions and results. The JEE Advanced 2020 admit cards will mention the details of exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Login with the system generated application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Advanced admit cards 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held in May. However, the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown and the restrictions associated with it had led to the delay in conducting the exams.