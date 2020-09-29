JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key Released At Jeeadv.ac.in; Check Details Here

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced official answer key has been released. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the conducting body of the entrance test has released the JEE Advanced 2020 answer keys at jeeadv.ac.in. Earlier today, IIT Delhi has uploaded the students’ JEE Advanced response sheets. Candidates can check the JEE Advanced official answer key for both the papers -- Paper 1 and Paper 2 -- and match it with the response sheets. The JEE Advanced official answer key can be used by the aspirants to calculate their scores and ascertain their chances of selection at the IITs.

The exam conducting body has also allowed the candidates to submit feedback or raise objections against the official JEE Advanced answer key on the candidate portal. The final JEE Advanced result 2020 will be released after considering the objections, if any. IIT Delhi will release the JEE Advanced results on October 5.

The eligibility test of JEE Advanced 2020 was held on September 27 in two shifts. The test held in more than 1,000 exam centres is the entrance examination for admission to the IITs. As many as 1.5 lakh candidates took the JEE Advanced 2020 this year.

