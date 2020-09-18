JEE Advanced 2020: 1,60,864 Candidates Register; Exam On September 27

As many as 1,60,864 candidates applied online for JEE Advanced 2020. The eligibility test of JEE Advanced 2020 for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology, or IITs, is scheduled for September 27 in 1150 exam centers. Candidates are admitted to undergraduate courses in the IITS to bachelors degree programme, integrated masters programme or bachelor-master dual degree programme in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture through the eligibility test of JEE Advanced. JEE Advanced 2020, this year will be held by the seven coordinating IITs under the administration of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020. The top 2,50,000 candidates who have secured marks above the required JEE Main cut off 2020 are eligible for the admission to IITs. Last year, however, 2.24 lakh candidates applied for JEE Advanced.

As the application process of JEE Advanced has ended, the administering body will soon release the JEE Advanced admit cards on the official website.The JEE Advanced 2020 admit cards will mention the details of exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Advanced 2020 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Login with the system generated application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the JEE Advanced admit cards 2020

IIT Delhi, the exam conducting body, this year has also increased the number of JEE Advanced exam centres to facilitate students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.