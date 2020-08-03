Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2020 Not To Be Held In Foreign Centres

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, or JEE Advanced 2020 will not be conducted in foreign examination centres. “Due to the current restrictions imposed on foreign travel and visa issuance, it is decided not to conduct JEE Advanced 2020 in foreign centres,” an official statement said.

The entrance exam, for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology, is being conducted this year by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, or IIT Delhi.

“All eligible candidates staying abroad may select their preferred choices from the list of exam cities in India for taking JEE Advanced 2020,” the statement added.

JEE Advanced 2020 is scheduled to be held in September. Students, concerned about health and safety amidst rising number of COVID-19 cases, have been demanding a further postponement of engineering and medical entrance exams, including JEE Advanced 2020.

However, the authorities have not announced any change in the exam schedule. As per the latest information, JEE Advanced will be held on September 27.

Keeping in view the academic loss and the alternative assessment schemes adopted by different school education board, the authorities had also decided to relax JEE Advanced 2020 eligibility criteria.

This year, students who secure qualifying marks in the entrance exam will be eligible for admission to IITs. Previously, a candidate was required to score 75% marks in Class 12 board exams apart from scoring the qualifying marks in JEE advanced, for admission to IITs.

“Due to the partial cancellation of Class 12 exams by several boards and the non-uniformity associated with the marks given, it is decided to relax the eligibility criteria for admission to IITs for JEE Advanced 2020 qualified candidates to obtain a PASS in Class 12 examination irrespective of the marks obtained,” an official statement said.