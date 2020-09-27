JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Instructions, Last Minute Tips
JEE Advanced 2020: Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT Delhi) will hold JEE Advanced 2020 today, September 27, at around 1,000 exam centres across the country.
JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2020) will be conducted today, September 27, in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will hold JEE Advanced exam for 1,60,831 registered candidates in 222 cities across the country. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IIT admission test JEE Advanced will be conducted following strict health and safety protocols. Candidates must wear masks, gloves and carry the JEE Advanced admit card, self-declaration form and a photo ID to the examination venue.
As many as 1,60,831 candidates have registered for the JEE Advanced exam this year.
JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Top IITs In India As Per QS Rankings
In the QS World University Rankings 2020-21, the top institutions in India are nearly all IITs. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi are among the top 50 in the engineering category. This is how they are placed in the overall rankings and not specifically for engineering:
IIT Bombay
IISc Bengaluru
IIT Delhi
IIT Madras
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kanpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Guwahati
JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020
JEE Advanced cut off will be announced after the declaration of result. Check opening and closing ranks from last year here.
When Is JEE Advanced 2020
JEE Advanced Paper Timing:
JEE Advanced exam will be held today, September 27, in two shifts -- Paper 1: From 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2: From 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
JEE Advanced 2020: Last year’s ranks
The opening and closing ranks in JEE Advanced 2019 at which IITs admitted students last year is a good indication of the score required this year. However, the number of candidates is much lower.
JEE Advanced Admit Card
To download the admit card of the JEE Advanced 2020, click here.
JEE Advanced 2020: Checklist For Exam Day
Due to COVID-19, candidates are required to follow more rules and carry more documents to the JEE Advanced exam centres this year. Read more
JEE Advanced Dress Code and Required Documents: Details Here
JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Instructions
Candidates must carry these items to the exam venue:
1. Printout of all the pages of the JEE Advanced admit card, including the self-declaration form.
2. Photo Id.
Candidates are also advised to bring their personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) and a simple ballpoint pen.
JEE Advanced Reporting Time: The reporting time for JEE advanced 2020 can be different for each candidate. Candidates are advised to reach the exam venue as per the reporting time specified by the authorities.
JEE Advanced Date: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) will be held today, September 27 in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.