Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Instructions, Last Minute Tips

JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2020) will be conducted today, September 27, in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will hold JEE Advanced exam for 1,60,831 registered candidates in 222 cities across the country. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IIT admission test JEE Advanced will be conducted following strict health and safety protocols. Candidates must wear masks, gloves and carry the JEE Advanced admit card, self-declaration form and a photo ID to the examination venue.