  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Instructions, Last Minute Tips
Live

JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Instructions, Last Minute Tips

JEE Advanced 2020: Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT Delhi) will hold JEE Advanced 2020 today, September 27, at around 1,000 exam centres across the country.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 27, 2020 8:21 am IST

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced 2020: Admit Card Self Declaration Form, Checklist For Exam Day
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Today For 1.6 Lakh Students
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Details: Dress Code and Required Documents
JEE Advanced 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips And Exam Day Guidelines
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Tomorrow; Exam Pattern And COVID-19 Guidelines
JEE Advanced 2020: What Is Self Declaration Form And How To Fill It
JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Instructions, Last Minute Tips
JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Instructions, Last Minute Tips
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2020) will be conducted today, September 27, in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will hold JEE Advanced exam for 1,60,831 registered candidates in 222 cities across the country. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IIT admission test JEE Advanced will be conducted following strict health and safety protocols. Candidates must wear masks, gloves and carry the JEE Advanced admit card, self-declaration form and a photo ID to the examination venue.

Live updates

JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: The IIT admission test, JEE Advanced 2020 will be held today, September 27, in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. As many as 1,60,831 candidates have registered for the JEE Advanced exam this year.

08:21 AM IST
Sept. 27, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates: Top IITs In India As Per QS Rankings

In the QS World University Rankings 2020-21, the top institutions in India are nearly all IITs. IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi are among the top 50 in the engineering category. This is how they are placed in the overall rankings and not specifically for engineering:

  • IIT Bombay

  • IISc Bengaluru

  • IIT Delhi

  • IIT Madras

  • IIT Kharagpur

  • IIT Kanpur

  • IIT Roorkee

  • IIT Guwahati

08:13 AM IST
Sept. 27, 2020

JEE Advanced Cut Off 2020

JEE Advanced cut off will be announced after the declaration of result. Check opening and closing ranks from last year here

08:10 AM IST
Sept. 27, 2020

When Is JEE Advanced 2020

JEE Advanced Paper Timing

JEE Advanced exam will be held today, September 27, in two shifts -- Paper 1: From 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2: From 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. 

08:02 AM IST
Sept. 27, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020: Last year’s ranks

The opening and closing ranks in JEE Advanced 2019 at which IITs admitted students last year is a good indication of the score required this year. However, the number of candidates is much lower. 

07:51 AM IST
Sept. 27, 2020

JEE Advanced Admit Card

To download the admit card of the JEE Advanced 2020, click here.

07:48 AM IST
Sept. 27, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020: Checklist For Exam Day

Due to COVID-19, candidates are required to follow more rules and carry more documents to the JEE Advanced exam centres this year. Read more

07:35 AM IST
Sept. 27, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates

JEE Advanced Dress Code and Required Documents: Details Here

07:33 AM IST
Sept. 27, 2020

JEE Main 2020 Live Updates: Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must carry these items to the exam venue: 

1. Printout of all the pages of the JEE Advanced admit card, including the self-declaration form. 

2. Photo Id. 

Candidates are also advised to bring their personal hand sanitizer (50 ml) and a simple ballpoint pen. 

07:29 AM IST
Sept. 27, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates

 JEE Advanced Reporting Time: The reporting time for JEE advanced 2020 can be different for each candidate. Candidates are advised to reach the exam venue as per the reporting time specified by the authorities. 

07:26 AM IST
Sept. 27, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 Live Updates

JEE Advanced Date: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) will be held today, September 27 in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. 

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced admit card JEE Advanced date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2020: Admit Card Self Declaration Form, Checklist For Exam Day
JEE Advanced 2020: Admit Card Self Declaration Form, Checklist For Exam Day
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Today For 1.6 Lakh Students
IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Today For 1.6 Lakh Students
IIT Delhi And ILBS Tie Up To Solve Challenges In Medical Practice And Health Services
IIT Delhi And ILBS Tie Up To Solve Challenges In Medical Practice And Health Services
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Details: Dress Code and Required Documents
JEE Advanced 2020 Exam Details: Dress Code and Required Documents
More Institutions, Proper Lodging Facilities For Students: Delhi Youths On Master Plan
More Institutions, Proper Lodging Facilities For Students: Delhi Youths On Master Plan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................