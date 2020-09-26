JEE Advanced 2020: Last Minute Preparation Tips And Exam Day Guideline

Candidates preparing for JEE Advanced 2020 would now have an idea of the exam pattern. But the last few hours are critical as candidates get confused about what they had practised and tend to forget what they have learnt. To avoid that stress, Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert, has provided last minute expert tips to ease the students. JEE Advanced is a national-level exam conducted in online mode for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates can follow this information related to last-minute preparation tips and guidelines to follow on the JEE Advanced exam day tomorrow.

Last-Minute Preparation Tips For JEE Advanced 2020

Instead of diving into the books at the last minute, solve two-three sample papers beforehand to clear doubts. Solving the IIT JEE Advanced sample papers will also be good practice prior to the exam.

Go through the exam pattern of JEE Advanced 2020 to ensure that no section or topic is left out

Have a good night’s sleep for six to seven hours tonight

Before leaving for the exam centre, candidates should make sure that they are carrying all the necessary things with them, such as JEE Advanced admit cards, self-declaration form, ID proof, amongst other things

Guidelines To Follow On JEE Advanced Exam Day

To avoid stress, candidates must reach the JEE Advanced test centres that are allotted to them an hour before the reporting time. By that, the candidates can easily sit on the seat allotted without facing any hurdle.

Remain focussed and do not discuss anything with friends outside the JEE Advanced exam centre.

Remember to read all the instructions on question paper carefully.

Solve the paper in two rounds. In the first round, start with the subject in order of your comfort level to maximize attempted questions with not more than 45 minutes on each subject.

Use the last 45 minutes to solve remaining questions in the second attempt and for revision.

Do not spend more than a minute on any question if you find that you are not nearing a solution. Go to the next question.

Do not guess if you are not sure in a question with negative marks assigned to it.

Must attempt all questions which do not carry negative marks.

Remember it is the relative performance that counts, so believe in yourself and give your best shot and you will ace JEE Advanced 2020.

JEE Advanced Exam Pattern 2020

As per the exam pattern of JEE Advanced 2020 is concerned, the examination will be held in computer-based mode at designated JEE Advanced exam centres. There are questions of multichoice type with either a single correct answer or multi-correct answers.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The JEE Advanced question paper could also contain comprehensions followed by two or more objective type questions with single or multi-correct answers. The matrix match type questions may involve matching two columns or even three columns. The Integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked correct to two decimal places.

Students are advised to be careful as the paper has negative marking. The preparation strategy should be built with effective time management and subject-wise planning.