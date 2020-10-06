JEE Advanced 2020: JoSAA Counselling To Start Today; Check Application Process

  • Home
JoSAA counselling, held as a centralised online admission process, will accommodate students JEE Advanced and JEE Main qualified candidates to the institutes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 6, 2020 8:15 am IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE Advanced 2020: The online counselling process of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start today. JEE Mains and JEE Advanced qualified candidates are admitted to Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and some Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) through the JoSSA online counselling and seat allocation process. On the basis of the marks secured and ranks obtained in JEE Main result 2020 and JEE Advanced results 2020, admission to the institutes will be made.

The JoSAA counselling process and seat allotment this year will be held in seven rounds. All the candidates who are eligible for admission to these institutes and who have secured marks above the JEE Main cut off and JEE Advanced cut off can participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their prefered choices of the courses and the institutes. Candidates can check the list of courses IITs will offer for admission for the 2020-21 academic year at the time of online filling-in of choices.

The instructions including filling-in the choices and the seat allotment procedure are mentioned on JoSAA portal through Seat Allotment Business Rules Brochure. JoSAA 2020 will announce the schedule of the joint seat allocation separately.

JoSAA Seat Quota

  • All India Quota: Candidates across the country will be eligible for this seat quota

  • Home State Quota: Candidates who will have their state code of eligibility same as the state/ union territory in which the Institute is located will be eligible for this seat quota

  • Other State Quota: Candidates whose state of eligibility is NOT same as the state/ union territory in which the Institute is located will be considered under this seat quota

