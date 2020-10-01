JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Gandhinagar To Host Live JEE Open House Session

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will host a live JEE Open House session with Prof Sudhir K Jain, Director, IITGN, on October 4, 2020, at 5 pm. With JEE Advanced results just around the corner and considering the precautionary measures against COVID-19, the virtual interactive event aims to guide JEE-Advanced qualified students and their parents about different engineering branches at IITs, career opportunities, and to help them better understand the IIT system.

During the live session, IIT aspirant students and their parents would be able to interact live with Prof Sudhir K Jain and the deans of Academic Affairs and Student Affairs at IITGN.

The participants will be guided for their queries and doubts related to undergraduate education at IITs and IITGN in particular. They will also get more insights about educational innovations by IITGN; the Institute’s undergraduate curriculum, including dual major, minors, dual degrees, liberal policy for branch change; undergraduate research opportunities at IITGN; Career Development Services (CDS) provided by the Institute; and many other student-centric initiatives. IITGN’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has been exemplary; the Institute took several measures to deal with the crisis and to ensure safety and wellbeing of its entire community.

The JEE online session will share more information on this aspect as well, which is of prime concern for the students and their parents in current times.

Giving a message for all IIT aspirants, Prof Sudhir K Jain, Director, IITGN said, “It is natural to have many questions and doubts when you are about to take one of the most important decisions of your life. It is critical that you collect maximum possible facts, seek the opinion of trusted persons, but make your own decision on your career path. With IITGN JEE Open House, we are here to guide you in all possible ways in this process."

"IITGN has always believed in ‘Students First’. Even in the middle of this unprecedented health crisis, IITGN took several early initiatives such as Project Isaac, special fellowships for the graduating students, a new grading system for the disrupted semester, convenient access to online classes through live as well as recorded sessions, arrangement of resources for the needy students to help them continue online learning, continuous faculty guidance, and so on, to ensure that students’ learning and growth are not hampered in the time of this pandemic," he added.

The students and their parents intending to participate in this session can register themselves through IITGN Open House webpage: iitgn.ac.in/openhouse/

Prof Kabeer Jasuja, Dean of Academic Affairs, IITGN said, “This is the time when IIT aspirant students and their parents may have several questions and doubts in their minds. Often they aren’t aware of various disciplines, programmes and course structures offered at various IITs. Like every year, IITGN has taken the initiative to reach out to them through JEE Open House and provide them a platform to get a deeper insight about various opportunities and possibilities. The idea is to help the prospective students in making informed choices about institute and discipline. Considering the current situation, this online session will make it convenient for them to attend from anywhere in the country.”